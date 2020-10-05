Volunteers desperately needed for home food deliveries

Good Morning – Prince William Food Rescue (PWFR) needs Food Rescue Heroes as the program is super busy delivering food to both ACTS and SERVE homebound clients.

Volunteers in the Manassas/Gainesville/Haymarket area are desperately needed. Home food deliveries are no contact and follow social distancing guidelines. PWFR is an app-based program enabling volunteers to pick up viable, close to expiration food from supermarkets, restaurants, food pantries, etc., and then deliver it to a program that can immediately use the food. Just an hour of your time will do much to provide relief for food-insecure families in our community. More info on PWFR may be found at pwfoodrescue.org.

Please contact Shirley at [email protected] or call 703.441.8606 ext. 212 for more information.

Non-COVID-19 Opportunities:

• BEACON for Adult Literacy urgently needs volunteers to become virtual technology facilitators for their morning fall classes operating now to November 12. Classes are held Monday and Wednesday morning, 9 am-11 am. Volunteers will provide technical support via Zoom for instructors of online classes 2-4 hours a week. Basic knowledge of hosting meetings and using Zoom features preferred. Please fill out an application at https://beaconliteracy.org/get-involved/volunteer-application/. For more information, call 571.422.2242 or email [email protected].

• Halloween is almost here, and Historic Manassas is hosting a Mask-querade Ball on October 31 at Harris Pavilion. Volunteers are needed to work a 4-hour shift as set up crew, thermometer readers, ticket sales and check-in, game attendants, and costume contest judging. Masks must be worn; volunteers can come in costume. Please email [email protected] for more information on this fun event.

• Keep Prince William Beautiful is hosting a Community Litter Cleanup with the Town of Dumfries on October 10, 10 am-1 pm. There are two registration times, 10 am and 10:30 am, in order to maximize COVID safety precautions. All cleanup supplies will be provided. Volunteers should wear close-toed shoes, and please bring a water bottle. More information, including how to register, can be found at https://bit.ly/3cOZgJc Please contact Sean at [email protected] to learn more.

• Here’s a unique way to donate food and fight hunger! Manassas Hunger & Homeless Outreach Ministries is holding a Virtual Food Drive through November 30 to benefit Manassas Mobile Home Park. Residents of this community have been severely impacted by the loss of jobs and income due to COVID-19 and your donation will help to replenish their community food pantry. Please visit https://www.fooddriveonline.org/manassasfoodpantry/MHHO to learn how you can help.

• Mark your calendar! Prince William County Solid Waste Division and Keep Prince William Beautiful will be holding their first ever Fix-It Fair on October 17, 10 am-4 pm, at Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. It’s a great way to bring your salvageable items for repair and reuse! Repair work will be done by appointment only and pre-registration is required. Please visit www.KPWB.org/events to sign up for an appointment. Please email [email protected] for more information.

• The Salvation Army is collecting items for seniors and vulnerable populations. You can help by creating care packages from the security of your own home and safely dropping items at their Prince William location in Woodbridge. Food items such as canned soups/other dry or canned foods are requested. Non-food items such as socks, toiletries, diapers/baby wipes and sanitizing supplies are also needed. Donated items can be dropped off at 1483 Old Bridge Road, Suite 102, Woodbridge 22192. Please email Angela at [email protected] or call 703.580.8991 to learn more.

• Mark your calendar for the upcoming Semper K9 Hero Hike, being held virtually Veterans Day week. Run a 5K or walk a mile in honor or memory of a hero! Registration for ages 13 and up is $35, free for ages 12 and under. Please visit http://www.semperk9.org/herohike/ for more information.

• SERVE’s Hunger Resource Center needs Food Recovery Driver volunteers to make routine pick-ups from grocery stores and restaurants. Shifts are Monday-Friday, 8 am-12 pm with a commitment of at least one day a week. This is a long-term commitment of at least six months. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old with a valid driver’s license. Must be able to lift up to 50lbs. Ride along with training with experienced volunteer or staff and vehicle provided. Please email [email protected] for more information.

COVID-19 Volunteer Opportunities:

Medical Reserve Corps Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency! Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more! Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone! Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at [email protected] for more information.

• ACTS and the Community Feeding Taskforce (CFT) are in urgent need of Volunteer Delivery Drivers (non-CDL) to deliver food daily from the CFT Warehouse in Manassas to multiple food distribution sites. Volunteers must be able to maneuver pallets using a pallet jack and assist with loading the truck from the CFT Warehouse and then unloading pallets at the destination. Volunteers should be able to lift 40 pounds. Must have a valid driver’s license; non-CDL is okay. Background Check required. All ACTS Volunteers must first complete and submit the online volunteer application found at actspwc.org. Please contact Shirley at [email protected] to learn more.

• American Red Cross needs volunteers to be Shelter Service Associates in the event of a disaster during COVID-19. Volunteers work in person in a Red Cross shelter before, during, and/or after a disaster event, completing tasks necessary for shelter operations and providing assistance for disaster clients. Duties include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information, or other areas within a shelter. Please email [email protected] for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292. You can also visit our website at volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.