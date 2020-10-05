This week’s traffic hot spots in Fredericksburg, Stafford

Here are this week’s traffic hotspots in the Stafford County and Fredericksburg Area courtesy of the Virginia Department of Transportation.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure for routine, scheduled bridge inspection of I-95 northbound Rappahannock River Crossing bridge at mile marker 132. Expect northbound, daytime travel lanes.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Wednesday, overnight lane closures (see schedule below) at mile marker 134, north of Exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford County. Bridge beam placement for the future Truslow Road overpass, which is being built as part of the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Monday – Tuesday

8 p.m. – Single lane closure

9 p.m. – Double lane closure, with single lane of traffic diverted into temporary median lane for beam placement. View an online graphic of this traffic pattern.

4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

Tuesday – Wednesday

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure, with single lane of traffic diverted into temporary median lane for beam placement.

4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

Wednesday – Thursday

9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Single lane closure

Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road) to Exit 148 (Quantico Marine Corps Base)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 146-148 for work zone barrier placement as part of the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico Marine Corps Base) to Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 147-145 for work zone barrier placement as part of the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure. Crews will be preparing for southbound ramp closures and a traffic pattern change at the Exit 133 interchange as part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Lane closures and full intermittent stops on the schedule below. Bridge beam placement for the future Truslow Road overpass, which is being built as part of the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight to 3 a.m. – Full, intermittent stops for up to 30-minute intervals

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open

10 a.m. – All lanes open

Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single right lane closure on Route 1 northbound between Centreport Parkway and Potomac Creek Lane for the bridge replacement project.

Route 1

Monday – Wednesday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mobile single lane closures. Mowing along Route 1 northbound and southbound from Falmouth Bridge to Eskimo Hill Road/American Legion Road intersection.

Route 17: New Traffic Pattern at I-95

Monday, 9 a.m. – noon. Alternating, single lane closures on Route 17 northbound and southbound to allow crews to place new, temporary traffic signals in flash mode near the I-95 interchange. The signals will operate in flash mode for several days to allow motorists to adjust to their presence. This work is part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing.

Wednesday, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Thursday. Single lane closures on Route 17 northbound and southbound, and temporary traffic signals on Route 17 at I-95 interchanges will be placed in full color operation overnight. Two existing loop ramps will be closed. The closing ramps are the exit ramp from I-95 southbound to Route 17 southbound, and the on-ramp from Route 17 northbound to I-95 southbound.

Before 7 a.m. Thursday, all I-95 southbound traffic traveling to Route 17 northbound or southbound will begin using a single off-ramp. At the end of the ramp, motorists will have the choice to merge onto Route 17 northbound toward Warrenton, or use the temporary traffic signal to turn left onto Route 17 southbound toward Falmouth. Route 17 northbound traffic will turn left at the temporary signal to enter the I-95 southbound on-ramp.

Click here to watch a simulation video of the new traffic pattern.

Route 218 (White Oak Road)

Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Daytime milling and paving, and overnight pavement marking and traffic signal detection equipment work. Expect travel delays. One-way, alternating traffic on White Oak Road directed by a flagging crew between Route 606 (Ferry Road) and Route 607 (Cool Spring Road/Deacon Road). Motorists may experience a temporary rough driving surface on the milled sections.

Route 607 (Deacon Road)

Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Daytime milling and paving, and overnight pavement marking and traffic signal detection equipment work. Expect travel delays. Alternating, single lane closures on Deacon Road between Route 218 (White Oak Road/Butler Road) and Brooke Road. Motorists may experience a temporary rough driving surface on the milled sections.

Route 635 (Decatur Road)

Monday – Tuesday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Pipe repair/installation. One-way, alternating traffic between Brent Point Road and Widewater Road.

Hospital Center Boulevard

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closures on Hospital Center Boulevard between Route 1 and Austin Ridge Drive. Crews will be taking soil samples as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Old Courthouse Road

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closures on Old Courthouse Road between Route 1 and Hospital Center Boulevard. Crews will be taking soil samples as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Wyche Road

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane and turn lane closures on Wyche Road at the Hospital Center Boulevard and Courthouse Road intersection. Crews will be taking soil samples as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Route 1 at Potomac Creek

Construction began June 1 on a project to replace the Route 1 bridge over Potomac Creek in Stafford County. Route 1 will continue to have four travel lanes open during the project, with only periodic single lane closures required. The new bridge will be complete in July 2022.

Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road)

Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road) is closed to through traffic between Dunbar Drive and Van Horn Lane for installation of a temporary bridge over Aquia Creek. The road will remain closed to through traffic until mid-October, when it will reopen as a single-lane crossing, and will be controlled by traffic signals. Read more about the project and detour here

Stafford County and City of Fredericksburg

Route 1 Northbound at Falmouth Bridge

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single northbound lane closure for routine, scheduled bridge inspection of Falmouth Bridge over Rappahannock River. Expect northbound daytime travel lanes.

City of Fredericksburg

Wicklow Drive

Monday – Friday, through late October 2020. Large trucks (up to 180 feet long) with follow cars will be coming in and out of Wicklow Drive from Fall Hill Avenue to deliver bridge beams for the new I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing bridge. These deliveries will take place mid-afternoon a few days a week. While these deliveries are not expected to cause any traffic stops or impacts greater than the current construction activities taking place, residents and travelers should be aware of increased traffic on Wicklow Drive and the potential for delays as trucks pass.

Route 3 Business at Chatham Bridge

The Chatham Bridge is closed to traffic for an improvement project. Drivers should follow the posted detour signs directing traffic around the bridge closure. The bridge will reopen to traffic in October 2021, and all construction work will be complete by April 2022.

City of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County

Route 3 Westbound

Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 9 a.m. Crews will be milling and paving on Route 3 westbound between Gateway Boulevard and Bragg Road, on sections that were not recently paved as part of the recent Route 3 Safety Improvements project. Mobile single lane closures. Motorists may encounter a temporary rough ride in milled areas.

On one evening, to be announced, the I-95 northbound exit ramp to Route 3 westbound will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to use the I-95 northbound exit ramp to Route 3 eastbound, and make a U-turn at Gateway Boulevard to proceed west on Route 3.

Route 3 Eastbound

Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 9 a.m. Crews are finishing paving work on Route 3 eastbound between Bragg Road and Gateway Boulevard. Mobile single lane closures.

Motorists may encounter a temporary rough ride in milled areas.

On one evening, to be announced, the I-95 northbound exit ramp to Route 3 westbound will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to use the I-95 northbound exit ramp to Route 3 eastbound, and make a U-turn at Gateway Boulevard to proceed west on Route 3.

Route 3 Eastbound

Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 9 a.m. Crews are finishing paving work on Route 3 eastbound between Bragg Road and Gateway Boulevard. Mobile single lane closures.