Regal Cinemas across our region closing due to film delays

On October 8, 2020, Regal Cinemas will close all 536 theater sites in the U.S., including three sites in our area.

This announcement follows a series of movie delays, including Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” Marvel’s “Black Widow,” and the James Bond movie, “No Time to Die.” These movies were postponed to 2021 while other movies, such as “Death on the Nile” and “Wonder Woman 1984,” have been pushed back to December 0f 2020.

It is also in addition to decreasing ticket sales and revenue, Cineworld having reported a loss of $1.6 billion in the first half of 2020.

These are all the affected theater sites in Prince William County, Stafford County, and the City of Manassas:

Regal Manassas & IMAX at 11380 Bulloch Dr, Manassas, VA 20109

Regal Fredericksburg & IMAX at 3301 Plank Road Route 3W, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Regal Virginia Gateway & RPX at 8001 Gateway Promenade Pl, Gainesville, VA 20155

“This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support safe and sustainable reopenings in all of our markets — including meeting, and often exceeding, local health and safety guidelines in our theatres and working constructively with regulators and industry bodies to restore public confidence in our industry,” said Cineworld CEO in a statement.

There are some theaters in our area not owned by Regal, and they will remain open:

AMC Theaters at 2700 Potomac Mills Cir Suite 886, Woodbridge, VA 22192

Alamo Drafthouse at 15200 Potomac Town Pl #100, Woodbridge, VA 22191

“Regal will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate any future plans to resume operations at the appropriate time, when key markets have more concrete guidance on their reopening status and, in turn, studios are able to bring their pipeline of major releases back to the big screen,” said Regal Cinemas in a press release.

There is currently no projected reopening date for the closed Regal Cinemas.

Regal Cinemas is the anchor tenant for the long-delayed “The Garrison” mixed-use development project. The Pence Group purchased the property for the new center five years ago and has yet to break ground.

Regal Cinemas is a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, the world’s second-largest cinema chain, next to AMC Entertainment Holdings.