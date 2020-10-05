Caught on video: Meltdown at Stafford Dunkin Donuts

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Dunkin Donuts store at 305 Garrisonville Raod at 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, for a disturbance.

A video, which contains profanity, of the incident posted to YouTube shows a woman standing in the lobby of the restaurant yelling at store employees.

The author of the video claims the woman ordered two sandwiches, one with no cheese, and received cheese on both.

In the video, the woman claims the owners of the shop, an Indian family, have reissued to serve her in the past. She is also heard speaking about the caste system in India, a framework used in the country to group citizens’ socio-economic order, skin color, and class.

A male customer standing at the counter asked the woman to leave the store after she received her order, the video shows.

“You’ve got you stuff you can go ahead and go,” said the unidentified man.

“I don’t have to go anywhere,” the unidentified woman replied. “You Trump [expletive] supporter, you don’t tell me what the [expletive] to do. I’ve had it. I have served this country, my family has served this country, my grandfather has served this country, I have been here my entire life.”

“And you’re honoring them, too,” the man replied.

The woman left the restaurant before deputies arrived, says a sheriff’s spokeswoman.