Clear skies this weekend

Saturday will be nice, with sunny skies and a light breeze.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Light and variable wind.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday

A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.