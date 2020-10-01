Harold Stephen Lane passed away on September 20, 2020, in Woodbridge, VA at his home in the arms of loved ones after battling lung cancer. Steve was the son of the late Halene Dorsey of Widen, WV. He was born on September 3rd, 1948. He will be missed by many cousins, and friends. He is survived by his still loving former wife, Joan Pearson and his dear friend, Linda Krueger. In addition to serving in the United States Army, Steve had a long and successful career with the U.S. Government Printing Office before retiring in 1994. His greatest joys were fishing, camping, gardening, and golfing. He said, “I gave up hunting because I enjoyed watching the deer more than eating them.” He loved watching the birds in his backyard, especially the hummingbirds. Steve was a diehard Washington Nationals, Redskins, and Capitals fan.

In lieu of flowers, may we suggest donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Capital Caring in Steve’s name.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at Mountcastle Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd., Dale City, VA 22193 on October 16, 2020 at 10:30 am. Interment will be at Quantico National Cemetery immediately following the Memorial Service at 12:30 pm.