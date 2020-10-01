Some libraries are preparing to reopen to the public

Central Rappahannock Regional Library will reopen branches to the public soon, starting with computer access and printing in the next few weeks.

Customers will soon be able to enter the buildings to browse the collection and check out materials.

Classes and events will continue to be held virtually, and meeting rooms will not be available.

Occupancy and hours will be limited, masks will be required, and there will be other changes to prioritize customer and staff safety.

Customers will still be able to place items on hold and collect them through curbside pickup, which has proved a very popular service:

Since holds resumed on July 8, customers have placed 33,800 holds.

As of September 7, staff have checked out 43,910 items to 4,289 customers.

142,810 items have been returned between July 10 and September 9.

Branch reopening dates will be announced on Library Point and via Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s social media.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library operates two branches in Stafford County — Porter Branch at 2001 Parkway Boulevard in North Stafford, the Howell Branch at 806 Lyons Boulevard in England Run. The system’s main branch is located at 1201 Caroline Street.

Prince William County Public Libraries reopened in a limited capacity in July.