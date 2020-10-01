Published October 1, 2020 at 2:33PM | Updated October 1, 2020 at 3:20PM

James M. Anderson, Jr., 17 of Woodbridge, died September 13, 2020. He was born in Virginia, January 1, 2003 to James M. Anderson, Sr. and Tracy Rice. He is also survived by his siblings, Ivy Rice, Tran Murray, Christopher Rice, and Jeremiah Rice.

He attended Hylton High school where he was a member of the Hylton football and wrestling teams.

The family will receive friends 10am, Saturday October 3, 2020 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd. Dale City, VA 22193. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Aldie, VA.