ICE shifts focus to neighborhoods to arrest suspected illegals

Federal officials have fanned out into area neighborhoods in search of people who are suspected of being in the U.S. illegally.

The change in enforcement tactics comes as Prince William County ended its relationship with federal Immigrations and Customs authorities in June. Under the old 297(g) agreement that had been in place since 2007, customs officials were notified when a suspect with a federal detainer to their name was released from the Prince William County Adult Detention Center in Manassas.

Now, federal officials are notified only when felony offenders with federal detainers are released from the jail.

“The end of the 287(g) program and the new policy of noncooperation has moved ICE enforcement from the secure location of the jail into the community,” said immigrations and customs spokeswoman Kate Pote. “Since Prince William County will only notify ICE of the release of a fraction of individuals ICE lodges lawful immigration detainers on, ICE must arrest those individuals at large at their home or workplace.

Customs officials could not provide PLN with the number of suspected illegals arrested in Prince William County since the 287(g) program ended. Previous arrests include Jose Guillermo Castillo Garcia who was arrested by the Prince William police on Dec. 14, for misdemeanor driving without a license and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Castillo, a citizen of El Salvador, is illegally present in the U.S. ICE previously removed him to his home country June 22, 2007, following previous convictions for felony forgery; felony driving while intoxicated, 3rd or subsequent offense; felony assault and battery of a police officer/firefighter; and felony eluding endanger persons or police car.

On Jan. 16, a federal grand jury indicted Castillo for illegal reentry after removal, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

On March 5, Castillo pled guilty and was sentenced to ten months of incarceration.

Marvin Guzman Morales was arrested by the Prince William County Police Department on Aug. 26, 2019, for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, 2nd offense, and misdemeanor revoked license.

Guzman, a citizen of El Salvador, is illegally present in the U.S. ICE previously removed him to his home country on June 27, 2003, Nov. 18, 2015, and June 15, 2018, following previous convictions for felony grand larceny, burglary 4th degree, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor violation of a protective order and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, 2nd offense.

On Oct. 14, ICE arrested Guzman at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center and transferred him directly to U.S. Marshals Service custody.

On Nov. 7, a federal grand jury indicted Guzman for illegal reentry after removal, a felony.

On Dec. 19, a United States District Court Judge sentenced Guzman to 6 months imprisonment.

On March 13, Guzman completed his period of incarceration and he was removed to his home country on June 25.

Jesus Jaaziel Zamora was arrested by Prince William police on Aug. 31, 2019, for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Zamora, a citizen of Mexico, is illegally present in the U.S. ICE previously removed him to his home country Nov. 10, 2015, and Sep. 21, 2016, following convictions for misdemeanor public intoxication, misdemeanor revoked driver’s license, misdemeanor failure to stop on an accident, misdemeanor petit larceny, misdemeanor false identification to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor obstruction of justice, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and federal prosecution for misdemeanor illegal entry to the U.S.

On Nov. 13, a federal grand jury indicted Zamora for illegal reentry after removal, a felony.

On Dec. 5, a United States District Court Judge sentenced him to 4 months imprisonment.

The decision to call immigration and customs agents apon the release of felony suspects is a shift in policy since the county jail board’s decision to end the 287(g) policy. Prince William County Sheriff Glendel Hill, who is also the jail board chairman, argued to keep the program in place, saying that it allows law enforcement the opportunity to work with inmates in efforts to identify other criminals in the area.

Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D-31, Fauquier, Prince William) vowed to end the 287(g) program when she was elected to statewide office in 2017. Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair-At large appointed her to the jail board in June.

“We don’t like this program. It has created a division in our community. Many people who look like us have left the county,” said Guzman, at jail board meeting in June.