Flood insurance changing in Stafford, residents invited to comment

Changes are coming to the Flood Insurance Rate Maps for Stafford County, including the removal and addition of areas from these maps.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is proposing these updates.

Homes and businesses in high-risk flood areas with mortgages from government-backed lenders are required to have flood insurance over and above regular property insurance.

To check and see if your property has been newly mapped in or out of the flood zone, view the preliminary maps online at the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Flood Map Changes.

Residents are invited to participate in a 90-day appeal and comment period which began on Wednesday, September 30.

Residents may submit an appeal if they believe that the modeling or data used to create the map is technically or scientifically incorrect.

Appeals and comments can be submitted to Stafford’s floodplain administrator: John Saunders, P.E., CFM, Environmental Programs Administrator via email.

If property owners see incorrect information that does not change the flood hazard information – such as a missing or misspelled road name in the Special Flood Hazard Area or an incorrect corporate boundary – they can submit a written comment

An appeal must include technical information, such as hydraulic or hydrologic data, to support the claim

Appeals cannot be based on the effects of proposed projects or projects started after the study is in progress

Further Information on Flooding in Stafford

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, there have been 67 flood events over the last 25 years in Stafford County. Most homeowner insurance policies do not cover flood-related losses.

In Stafford County, approximately 43% of flood claims come from outside the special flood hazard area.

Most recently, in June 2018, several days of rain throughout Northern Virginia caused river and stream flooding, closing many major roads in the southwestern portion of the county and causing flood damage to homes and businesses which generally do not flood.

Just one inch of water in a home can cause up to $25,000 in damages according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

While flood insurance is not mandatory if you are in a moderate-to-low-risk area, you will qualify for a much lower-cost Preferred Risk Policy. There are also cost-saving options available for those newly mapped into a high-risk flood zone.

Learn more about your flood insurance options by talking with your insurance agent and visiting the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s flood website.

If you have any questions, please contact FEMA Region 3 Office of External Affairs by phone at 215-931-5597 or by email.