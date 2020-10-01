Fire prevention week: Most blazes caused by food on stove

The Prince William County Fire & Rescue System is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association the sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years—to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”

The campaign, which runs October 4 to 10, educates the public about cooking hazards and how one can take small, yet important actions to prevent cooking-related fires — the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries.

The fire protection agency states that, in 2018, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 172,900 house fires due to cooking, that’s an average of 470 home cooking fires per day with Thanksgiving and Christmas as peak days for home cooking fires. These types of fires resulted in 550 deaths, 4,820 injuries and over $1 billion in property damage. The leading cause of kitchen fires, in which individuals suffer injuries or worse, is food left cooking on a stove unattended.

“Some of our fondest memories are times spent in the kitchen, with family and friends, while preparing a delicious meal. Yet, when cooking, we must always be vigilant in protecting ourselves and our loved ones, by taking the necessary precautions in preventing home fires and home fire injuries,” said Prince William fire and rescue Chief Tim Keen.

Due to the coronavirus, the Prince William County Fire & Rescue System will host virtual Open Houses of our various fire stations, beginning Sunday, October 4 to Saturday, October 10, in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, Information about the tours is available o the county fire department’s Facebook page.