Utility truck struck during vehicle pursuit

A vehicle pursuit ended in Prince William County with an arrest and multiple charges.

A Stafford sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a Hyundai Sonata on Interstate 95 on Tuesday, September 29 at 1:53 p.m.

The driver failed to stop the vehicle and kept driving on I-95 north and eventually exited onto Joplin Road at Quantico. The pursuit ended when the driver stopped the vehicle in the nearby 1800 block of Chestnut Drive in Triangle.

The driver then got out of the vehicle and fled on-foot before she was apprehended by the deputy. Cash and a controlled substance were found during a search of the driver’s vehicle.

Authorities later learned that before she fled the vehicle, the driver struck a power truck that had the bucket raised in the air with an employee inside. The employee was not injured.

Schascle Alston, 28, of Fredericksburg, is charged with speed to elude, possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, and obstruction of justice, according to Stafford sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney. She was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The Prince William County Police Department assisted with the hit and run investigation.