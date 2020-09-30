Thursday and Friday may bring rain

Thursday night could bring as much as a quarter inch of rain.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 74. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday

A slight chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 66.