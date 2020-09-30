Albert Dencil Fortney

Published September 30, 2020 at 4:56PM | Updated September 30, 2020 at 5:20PM

Albert Fortney of Dumfries, VA passed away unexpectedly on September 29, 2020.

Albert was born March 30, 1952 in Millcreek, WV. He resided in Dumfries, VA.

He is survived by his wife Tena and 4 children; Aaron Fortney of Woodbridge, VA, Brittney Fortney of Hagerstown, MD, Ryan Fortney and Leah Fortney of Dumfries, VA. His brother and sister Lewis Fortney and Patty Parson of Parsons, WV.

Mr. Fortney is proceeded in death by his parents Ruth and Junior Fortney, his son Adam and his two sisters; Lena Fortney and Juanita Bedford.