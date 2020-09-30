2 shot in Woodbridge on Tuesday night

A man was shot while sitting inside a home in Woodbridge.

Police were called at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 29 to a home in the 13400 block of Greenacre Drive in the Marumsco Village section of Woodbridge to investigate a report of shots fired.

Residents told police they heard gunshots before a white BMW sedan was seen fleeing the area. When police arrived, officers found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot injury. Officers rendered aid to the man before he was taken to an area hospital with significant injuries.

The investigation revealed that shots were fired into the home through a basement window that struck the man.

Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for possible suspects, who were not located. This incident does not appear to be random.

No additional injuries or property damage were reported. No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Later that night, a man was struck by a bullet at a Woodbridge apartment complex.

Police were called on at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday, September 29 to the River Oaks Apartments in the 16700 block of Chinkapin Oak Lane in Woodbridge to investigate a report of shots fired.

Residents said they heard gunshots before a dark-colored Honda sedan was seen fleeing the area. During the investigation, officers located two unoccupied vehicles with damage consistent with being struck by projectiles.

While investigating the shooting, a 21-year-old man, arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot injury. The man stated he was in the above area when he heard gunshots before running from the area.

The man was reportedly struck by a bullet and went to an area hospital where police were notified. Police searched the area and found a gun behind a home.

No additional injuries or property damage were located. The investigation continues.

The shootings come less than a week after gunshots pierced the walls of a home in Dumfries.