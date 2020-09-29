Taylor charged with stalking, brandishing

A Prince William County man faces charges of stalking after police were called to a woman’s home.

On September 24 at 11:46 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 10800 block of Caraway Circle near Manassas to investigate a report of a disorderly person. The victim, a 41-year-old woman, told police that an acquaintance came to her home and attempted to talk her.

When the victim confronted the accused and told him to leave, the accused brandished a gun, police said. The victim fled and called the police. Prior to police arriving at the location, the accused also brandished his gun at another man who was inside of his car, pulling up to he house, police said.

The accused remained in the parking lot area near the residence, which is where officers located and detained him without incident. While investigating, officers found multiple messages sent by the victim to the accused over the past month, telling the accused not to contact her, police said.

The firearm was collected by officers. At no time was any physical contact made between the victims and the accused.

Christopher Alexander Taylor, 32, of 8087 Ravens Crest Court near Manassas, is charged with stalking, brandishing, and carrying a concealed weapon. He’s due in court on November 24, 2020, and was held on a $3,000 unsecured bond.