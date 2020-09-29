Service Authority launches virtual classroom

Like schools and families throughout our community, the Prince William County Service Authority has adapted its classroom outreach program to meet the demands of a virtual-only learning environment.

The Service Authority has launched a remote learning program, H2Go Kids Virtual Classroom, to provide environmental education opportunities for Prince William County students in kindergarten through Grade 6.

H2Go Kids Virtual Classroom provides age-appropriate presentations on a variety of water, wastewater and environmental topics that align with the Virginia Standards of Learning.

Elementary and middle school teachers or homeschool families seeking resources to complement their lesson plans can request a real-time presentation from the Service Authority or be given access to pre-recorded video lessons on topics such as erosion, weathering, watersheds, protecting our resources and drinking water/wastewater treatment. Companion activity sheets are available for each lesson.

“When it became clear the Service Authority would not be able to go into schools because of COVID-19, we knew we had to create something that would allow us to reach students wherever they were learning,” said Education & Outreach Assistant Michelle Bouchard. “The best part of H2Go Kids is that the lessons can be accessed whenever it is convenient for teachers, students and families. Plus, this virtual content will be useful even after students return to the classroom.”

The Service Authority has been providing in-classroom education for many years and was previously the Prince William County Schools’ Community Partner of the Year. Since launching H2Go Kids Virtual Classroom in late August, local teachers have requested presentations for more than 150 classes and 3,800 students during September and October 2020.

To schedule a virtual classroom presentation, contact the Service Authority’s Community Outreach Department at [email protected] or visit h2gokids.org to learn more about the available lessons.