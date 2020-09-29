Dumfries man faces charges in fatal crash

A Woodbridge man is dead after a crash on Interstate 95.

At 11:23 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash occurred on Interstate 95 at the 161-mile marker.

A 2007 Honda Odyssey was traveling south on I-95 at a high rate of speed when it came upon stopped traffic. The Honda was unable to stop in time and rear-ended a southbound 2013 Nissan Altima. The impact of that crash caused each vehicle to strike a rear corner of a southbound tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Nissan, Hassan Sarwat Siddig, 26, of Woodbridge, Va., was taken to INOVA Health-Plex Lorton Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries early the next morning. Siddig was not wearing a seatbelt, said police.

The driver of the Honda, Prentis C. Carmichael, 27, of Dumfries, Va., was taken to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was arrested for DUI and involuntary manslaughter. Carmichael was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 55-year-old male from Florida, was not injured in the crash.