Bluegrass, barbecue event to be held at Brentsville Courthouse

Bluegrass is coming to Brentsville.

Bring your chairs, kick up your heels, and enjoy some Bluegrass and barbeque at the Brentsville Courthouse public lot on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

The lawn will be marked to help maintain social distancing and face masks are required when indoors. Before the concert starts, self-guided tours of the grounds will be available.

Music will be provided by Skystone Bluegrass Band and food and beverage will be available for purchase from USA BBQ.

The gates to the grounds will open at 4 p.m. and the concert will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Pre-purchased tickets are required for space is limited. Tickets are $10 per person.

For more information, please call 703-365-7895. The Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre is located at 12229 Bristow Road in Bristow.