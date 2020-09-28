Topoleski named Coldwell Banker branch vice president

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the mid-Atlantic region has named Chrissi Chapman Topoleski as branch vice president of its office on Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge.

Topoleski has 12 years of previous Real Estate sales experience and was most recently an affiliated agent with the company’s Leesburg office. In this new role, Topoleski will have the opportunity to do what she enjoys most — mentoring, coaching, and counseling agents.

In the past year, she has earned her Senior Real Estate Specialist designation, completed the Pricing Strategy Advisor certification. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Prince William Association of Realtors, where she has been a member since 2007, and is also board liaison for the Professional Development Committee.

Topoleski grew up in Fairfax County and has been a resident of Prince William County for more than 25 years.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is a residential Real Estate brokerage company with 28 sales and resort rental locations and 2,400 affiliated agents serving the communities of Greater Baltimore, Greater Washington, D.C., including Northern Virginia, and the Maryland and Delaware beaches.