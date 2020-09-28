This week’s traffic hot spots in Fredericksburg, Stafford

Here are the latest traffic hot spots in the Stafford County and Fredericksburg area, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road) to Exit 148 (Quantico Marine Corps Base)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 146-148 for work zone barrier placement as part of the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico Marine Corps Base) to Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 147-145 for work zone barrier placement as part of the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Alternating, single lane closures. Crews will be installing on overhead sign as part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single right lane closure on Route 1 northbound between Centreport Parkway and Potomac Creek Lane for the bridge replacement project.

Route 3

Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mobile single lane closures. Mowing along Route 3 from the Blue & Gray Parkway to the King George county line.

Route 218 (White Oak Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Milling and paving. Expect travel delays. One-way, alternating traffic on White Oak Road directed by a flagging crew between Route 606 (Ferry Road) and Route 607 (Cool Spring Road/Deacon Road). Motorists may experience a temporary rough driving surface on the milled sections.

Route 607 (Cool Spring Road and Deacon Road)

Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Milling and paving. Expect travel delays. Alternating, single lane closures on Cool Spring Road from Route 3 Business to White Oak Road/Butler Road) and on Deacon Road between Route 218 (White Oak Road/Butler Road) and Brooke Road. Motorists may experience a temporary rough driving surface on the milled sections.

Route 628 (Ramoth Church Road)

Tuesday – Wednesday, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Mobile single lane closure for pavement markings between Route 1 and Courthouse Road.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road) Westbound

Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mobile single lane closure for pothole repair between Hospital Center Boulevard and the Stafford Middle School entrance at Spartan Road.

Route 687 (Hope Road)

Monday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic between Roles Lane and Lovelace Lane. Tree trimming and vegetation clearing under permit.

Hospital Center Boulevard

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closures on Hospital Center Boulevard between Route 1 and Austin Ridge Drive. Crews will be taking soil samples as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Old Courthouse Road

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closures on Old Courthouse Road between Route 1 and Hospital Center Boulevard. Crews will be taking soil samples as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Wyche Road

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane and turn lane closures on Wyche Road at the Hospital Center Boulevard and Courthouse Road intersection. Crews will be taking soil samples as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Stafford County and Fredericksburg

Blue & Gray Parkway

Thursday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Bridge inspection. Single lane closure on the eastbound and westbound lanes of the Blue & Gray Parkway bridge over the Rappahannock River. On Thursday, watch for single lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the flyover ramp area in Stafford County at the Route 3/Route 3 Business interchange with the Blue & Gray Parkway.

Fredericksburg

Wicklow Drive

Monday – Friday, starting in late September through October 2020. Beginning on Monday, Sept. 28, large trucks (up to 180 feet long) with follow cars will be coming in and out of Wicklow Drive to deliver bridge beams for the new I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing bridge. These deliveries will take place mid-afternoon a few days a week. While these deliveries are not expected to cause any traffic stops or impacts greater than the current construction activities taking place, residents and travelers should be aware of increased traffic on Wicklow Drive and the potential for delays as trucks pass.

Route 3 Business at Chatham Bridge

The Chatham Bridge is closed to traffic for an improvement project.

Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County

Route 3 Westbound

Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 9 a.m. Crews will be milling and paving on Route 3 westbound between Gateway Boulevard and Bragg Road, on sections that were not recently paved as part of the recent Route 3 Safety Improvements project. Mobile single lane closures. Motorists may encounter a temporary rough ride in milled areas.