Starting today through Friday, October 23, paving for the Route 1 widening project will take place between Marumsco Creek and Annapolis Way in Woodbridge. The paving will occur on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day as weather permits.

The paving will include the through lanes of northbound and southbound Route 1, as well as turn lanes. Paving on Occoquan Road, Route 123 (Gordon Boulevard) and Annapolis Way at their intersections with Route 1 will occur after the Route 1 mainline paving is completed.

Drivers can expect intermittent full stoppages at Route 1 intersections during the paving and are advised to use alternate routes.

The $165 million Route 1 widening project includes adding a mile-long lane in each direction to Route 1 between Marys Way and Annapolis Way, improvements to Occoquan Road, a shared-use path, sidewalk, and other improvements. The project is financed with federal, state, and county funding and is expected to be complete later this fall.