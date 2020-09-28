Region’s weather radar goes dark, repairs ordered

While the official temperature for the Washington, D.C. region is recorded at Reagan National Airport, the region’s official Doppler Radar is operated from The National Weather Service office in Sterling.

That radar will out of commission for the next few weeks.

From the National Weather Service:

THE KLWX (STERLING, VA) WSR-88D OUTAGE, WHICH BEGAN ON SEPTEMBER 20, 2020, WILL CONTINUE AND REMAIN OUT OF SERVICE UNTIL ON OR ABOUT OCTOBER 16, 2020. ON SATURDAY, TECHNICIANS FROM THE NWS RADAR OPERATIONS CENTER (ROC), BASED IN NORMAN, OKLAHOMA, DETERMINED THAT A PRIMARY COMPONENT FOR TURNING THE RADAR ANTENNA, THE BULL-GEAR, NEEDS REPLACEMENT. THIS REPAIR WILL REQUIRE 12,000 TO 15,000 POUNDS OF EQUIPMENT AND A SIX-PERSON TEAM FROM THE ROC TO RESTORE THE RADAR. AT THIS TIME, THE TEAM ANTICIPATES REPAIRS BEING COMPLETED ON OR ABOUT OCTOBER 16, 2020. DURING THE DOWNTIME, ADJACENT SUPPORTING NWS RADARS INCLUDE: DOVER DE (KDOX), MT. HOLLY NJ (KDIX), PITTSBURGH PA (KPBZ), CHARLESTON WV (KRLX), BLACKSBURG VA (KFCX), AND WAKEFIELD VA (KAKQ).

Meanwhile, we’re in for some rain in the next few days. The National Weather Service forecast:

Tuesday

Showers. Patchy fog before 11am. High near 78. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Showers. Low around 56. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.