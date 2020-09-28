News How to do you plan to vote? By Uriah Kiser Published September 28, 2020 at 6:42PM Absentee in-person voting is underway in Virginia. Mail-in ballots are being sent to voters across the commonwealth. Loading poll ... Coming Soon How do you plan to vote? {{ row.Answer_Title }} How do you plan to vote? {{ row.Answer_Title }} {{row.tsp_result_percent}} % {{row.Answer_Votes}} {{row.Answer_Votes}} ( {{row.tsp_result_percent}} % ) {{ tsp_result_no }} Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts