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How to do you plan to vote?

By Uriah Kiser

Absentee in-person voting is underway in Virginia. Mail-in ballots are being sent to voters across the commonwealth.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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