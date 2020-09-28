Germanna Community College awarded $600,000 grant

The GO Virginia Region 6 Council and GO Virginia State Board awarded Germanna Community College $634,938.

This grant comes as part of a $1 million Tech Talent Pipeline Project to train over 200 students entering engineering, information technology, computer science, and cyber-related professions in the Fredericksburg region.

The project creates pathway programs in these fields for middle and high school students and adults entering the workforce wishing to pursue these occupations.

“This project closes a major training gap for students within our region who want to pursue a career in Engineering or IT but who may not take a traditional path to reach that goal,” said Amy Henecke, Dean of Professional and Technical Studies and Workforce Development at Germanna.

“Germanna thrives on partnerships with our communities and business and industry partners. This very significant funding will allow the college to join with others to improve career outcomes for hundreds in our region while serving the key industry sectors of engineering and computer technologies. We are grateful to the George Washington Regional Commission, Fredericksburg Regional Alliance, the GO Virginia Region 6 Council and GO Virginia State Board for making these outcomes possible,” commented Dr. Janet Gullickson, President of Germanna Community College.

GO Virginia is a statewide economic development initiative that provides project-based funds to encourage collaboration among private industry, higher education, and government partners to create higher-paying jobs.

“This project is the largest GO Virginia Region 6 project to date and is a major advancement for our region. Our Council is enthusiastic and eagerly awaits to see this project create new jobs within our region,” said Chairman of the Region 6 Council William Beale.