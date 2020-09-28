Police in Manassas were called to the scene of a fatal crash today at 1:41 a.m.

A 2004 blue Saturn ran off the road into the grass median and collided into a tree at Ashton Avenue and Rolling Road. The driver, identified as Derek Scott Lett, 29, of Manassas, was pronounced deceased on scene by rescue personnel.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

In an unrelated event, on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 5:39 p.m., officers were called to the 9800 block of Liberia Avenue for a report of a stabbing. They found a 41-year-old man, of Manassas, suffering from an apparent stab wound.

The victim was flown to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed the victim was involved in a road rage incident.

No one has been charged, and an investigation is ongoing.