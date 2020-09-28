Connolly seeks Antonin Scalia Law School name change

Northern Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly (D, 11-Fairfax, Prince William) wants George Mason University to rename its Antonin Scalia Law School.

Connolly pens in a statement:

“I call on the George Mason University Board of Visitors to rename the Law School the Scalia-Ginsburg School of Law. It honors the bequest but adds the balance in jurisprudence the current name lacks. A statue of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg should be erected facing the existing Justice Scalia statue signifying that there are competing views of the law and no one view will dominate George Mason University’s academic studies. As a public university Mason has a singular obligation to promote intellectual diversity in thought and actions.”

Ginsburg was 87 years old when she died on September 18. Scalia was 79 when he died in 2016.

The George Mason Law School changed its name to Antonin Scalia Law School in May 2016, shortly after two months earlier.

There’s been no reaction from the school. It’s located at 3301 Fairfax Drive in Arlington.