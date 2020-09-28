School divisions in Prince William and Stafford counties say they’re taking precautions after a visit from Virginia’s First Lady Pamela Norham, who, along with Gov. Ralph Northam tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, September 25.

Prince William County plans to reopen Washington Reid School near Dumfries, where Northam visited on Tuesday, September 22, at its regular time on Tuesday, September 29.

The school division tells us:

“Ms. Northam visited two classrooms during the tour and met with staff. All PWCS staff and students were wearing face-coverings during the visit. PWCS is working with local health officials and school administrators to identify the small number of close contacts that occurred and provide proper notifications. PWCS is thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the school.”

Northam also visited a school in Manassas Park that same day. That school system sent us this statement:

Ms. Northam visited two of our classrooms during the tour and met with staff. All staff and students wore face-coverings for the duration of the visit. MPCS worked with local health officials following notification. Enhanced cleaning protocols are completed every evening in all buildings.

Northam also visited Rising Star Early Childhood Learning Center in Falmouth, operated by Stafford County Public Schools. The school division says:

Students, faculty, and staff, including myself, maintained 6-feet social distancing as much as possible, wore their face coverings, and frequently washed their hands. After careful contact tracing, students and staff were not considered primary contacts to Virginia’s First Lady and deemed not at risk to contract COVID-19 as a result of her visit.

Northam visited the schools as part of her annual back-to-school tour. While the press was not permitted inside the school buildings due to coronavirus fears, Northam was joined by at least two members of the Virginia House of Delegates, Danica Roem and Elizabeth Guzman.

Guzman posted to Twitter her test results were negative.

NEGATIVE!!! Out of an abundance of caution, I will still quarantine until Oct. 6. Please wear a mask — it greatly reduces the chances of transmission — and get tested if you are exposed. I did it from my car at CVS. It was easy and you can make an appointment online. pic.twitter.com/DqEX2SdEV9 — Elizabeth Guzman (@guzman4virginia) September 28, 2020

I wish the Northams a quick recovery. I was with the First Lady for an event Tuesday. I got a test today at CVS and am in quarantine while awaiting results. Please wear a mask (I was) and get tested if you are exposed! pic.twitter.com/GEPBXD7nky — Elizabeth Guzman (@guzman4virginia) September 25, 2020

Roem also posted to Twitter. Her results were negative.

Nothing reminds you you’re alive like having giant swabs go up your nostrils for 5 seconds each.

So, yeah, getting a COVID-19 test isn’t pleasant but I’m glad I did it. Results due back in 24-48 hours.

I feel great & am in good health but I’ll be quarantined at home through 10/6. pic.twitter.com/L8VYyi1bfU — Sen. Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) September 25, 2020

https://mobile.twitter.com/pwcdanica/status/1310927468967211008