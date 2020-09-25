Una Louisa McFarren

Una Louisa “Lou” McFarren, wife of the late Milton Lee McFarren II, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the age of 77. She was born in Minnesota on February 13, 1943, to the late Ervin and Ramona Johnson Oelkers. “Tootie” graduated from Zumbrota High School. Lou loved to spend time outdoors taking care of her yard. However, her passion, pride and joy were her grandchildren and she would travel every other weekend to see and spend time with them. Lou is survived by a daughter, Kathy McFarren Delimba (George) of Manassas, VA; son, Milton McFarren III (Annie) of Spotsylvania, VA; grandchildren, Kaselyn, Joseph and Jacob Delimba, Diana and Heather McFarren; brothers, Henry Oelkers (Sandy) and John Oelkers (Robin) and a sister, Jackie Tutewohl Schimek.

The family will receive friends from 4 – 6 P.M. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, VA. There will be a Funeral Service held at 2 P.M. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home, 505 N. 9th St. Wymore, NE 68466 and will receive friends for Visitation one hour prior. Committal will follow the Funeral at Blue Springs Cemetery on E. Osage Ln. in Blue Springs, NE.