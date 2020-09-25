Stafford woman faces charges after infant injured

A woman is charged with assault and battery of a 7-month-old child that was in her care.

On September 14, Deputy R.T. Philippsen responded to an apartment in Stafford County for a report of child abuse. The parents of a 7-month-old infant had returned home and discovered a red mark on the side of the infant’s face. The parents reviewed video taken of their child’s nanny, who works inside of their home.

During the review of the video, the babysitter is seen approaching the playpen. The infant is on his stomach with his head raised and the babysitter pushes his head down into the floor of the playpen which caused the infant to begin crying, according to a Stafford sheriff’s spokesman. The babysitter briefly left the camera view but returned and forcefully manipulated the infant’s head in an attempt to place a pacifier in his mouth.

After consultation with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, a warrant for assault and battery was obtained for the babysitter.

The Commonwealth Attorney issued a warrant for the arrest of Lauren Siegel, 36, of Stafford, charging her with assault and battery. She was arrested on September 19 and was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The child was checked by a pediatrician and no other injuries were discovered.