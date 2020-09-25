Argument leads to arrest of wanted man near Manassas

An argument led to the arrest of a man who had multiple outstanding warrants.

Police were called to a home in the 8000 block of Ashland Avenue near Manassas on Friday, September 25 at 3:41 a.m., the Westgate Apartments. Officers arrived and found a man and a 29-year-old woman inside. The woman told police the man was stopping her from leaving the apartment, police said.

The two had been in an argument prior to officers arriving, and then the fight escalated when the suspect struck the victim before brandishing a knife, police said. The victim called police and suffered minor injuries

Michael Anthony Taylor, who lives in the apartment complex, is charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery. During the arrest, officers learned he is wanted with outstanding arrest warrants to his name.

Taylor’s court date is pending. He was held without bond.