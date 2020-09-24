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Showers on Friday, sun returning on Sunday

By Megan Dietrick

Friday will be cloudy and cool, with a chance of showers.

Friday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

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