Showers on Friday, sun returning on Sunday

Friday will be cloudy and cool, with a chance of showers.

Friday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.