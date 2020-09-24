Manassas woman wins $100,000

Marilyn Dodson, of Manassas, won $100,000 in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game.

When she plays, she likes to select numbers that correspond to her daughters’ birthdays, the lottery tells us. That strategy paid off when she matched all five winning numbers in the September 11 day drawing to win the game’s top prize.

“I was shocked,” she told Lottery officials as she claimed her prize. “It feels great.”

The winning numbers were 5-6-7-11-12. She bought her winning ticket at Shell/E&C, located at 14352 Gideon Drive in Woodbridge.

Dodson said she has no immediate plans for her winnings.

Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.