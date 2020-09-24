Linda Richards

On Saturday, September 19, 2020, Linda Elizabeth Richards, passed away at the age of 75.

Linda was born on September 27, 1944, in Lee, Massachusetts, to Charles and Doris Clark. She received her teaching degree from Westfield State College in 1966 and taught elementary school in Prince William County before retiring in 2001. She raised a son, Jack, and daughter, Stacy.

Linda was a devoted mother and grandmother and enjoyed socializing with members of her community. Her house was a shrine to the many years she spent teaching, intermixed with art projects she completed and proudly displayed. She loved crossword puzzles and sci-fi tv and movies. She was well-known for her sweet demeanor, kind and compassionate spirit, and ability to talk to just about anyone.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Charles, her mother, Doris, and sister Phyllis. She is survived by her son Jack (Jennifer) and daughter Stacy (Ray), her grandchildren, Brandon, Michael, Caden and Kylee, sisters Joan and Shirley, brother Rodney (Tina), and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A remembrance of her life will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd., Dale City, Virginia, from 5:00-7:00 PM. A burial will take place October 2, 2020, in Lee, Massachusetts.