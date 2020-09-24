Gunshots pierce wall of home in Williamstown, suspect at large

Shots rang out and into a house in the Williamstown neighborhood in Dumfries.

Prince William police were called at 7:51 p.m on Wednesday, September 23 to a home in the 2000 block of Fort Pemberton Court. Residents told police that they heard gunshots.

When officers arrived, they determined shots were fired at the front of the house, and then subsequently pireced the walls of the house. No injuries were reported.

While canvassing, officers found an unoccupied vehicle parked in front of the home, with damage consistent of being struck by bullets. Police collected evidence at the scene, however, they do not yet have a suspect in this case.