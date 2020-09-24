Florence J Edwards

Florence Jane Edwards (nee Potts), born in Charlotte North Carolina on December 05, 1942, to Edward Potts and Zuleni Glover Potts Troup. At the age of 2, her family moved to New York City to take a bite out of the Big Apple and partake in big city living. After High School, she joined the United States Women’s Army Corps. Following that commitment she proceeded to engage in acts of civil service. As a single Mother she raised her only daughter while working as a 911 operator for the New York City Police Department. She taught us many lessons, not just through her words, but through her actions. She provided comfort and warmth in some of the darkest of times and instilled morality and strength when it was needed most. She never thought anything was too crazy and possessed a wealth of knowledge that she voraciously added to as often as she could. In a world of social media and political party warfare she taught us the most valuable lesson of all – to always be an individual. There has never been and never will be another like her. She retired an Admitting Clerk from Down State Medical Center, Brooklyn. A member of the Independent United Order of Mechanics’ and Civil Servants Employees of America; Florence advocated for civil rights, women’s rights and fair treatment for all. She loved her family, nature, the arts, jazz, soul music and soul food; fashion, drawing, painting and interior design. She answered the call from Heaven on August 25, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. Her witticism, candor, beauty, intelligence, “Grandma kisses” and heartfelt laughter will be greatly missed, until we meet again.

Along with her parents, and stepfather Braiford Troup, Florence is preceded in death by her sisters Muriel Toles and Ada Mitchell, brothers James Potts and Raymond Troup. She is survived by her sisters Wilhelmenia Mejias and Jean Deloach; her daughter Lisa and husband Frank Vazquez, her grandchildren Matthieu Williams and Eboni Vazquez. Matthieu’s wife Sumayta Kabir. Her step grandchildren Michael, Frankie, and Gloria Vazquez. And a host of nieces and nephews