Driver stopped, arrested after failing to move over

A Stafford County man is facing DUI charges after a traffic stop on Garrisonville Road.

At 1 a.m. today, a Stafford sheriff’s deputy stopped a car after it failed to move over. The deputy just returned to his marked sheriffs after conducting a traffic stop near Garrisonville and Shelton Shop roads in North Stafford. He was stopped on the side of the road with his emergency lights on.

A red Dodge Challenger headed west on Garrisonville Road approached the deputy and failed to move over to the opposite side of the road, a sheriff’s office spokesman says.

He then followed the vehicle and saw the driver was unable to maintain his lane, and crossing over the dotted fog lines of the road. The deputy stopped the car and found the driver had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath, according to the sheriff’s office spokesman.

The deputy conducted a field sobriety test and later arrested the driver.

Usmaan Chaudhry, 22, of Stafford is charged with DUI, refusal, obstruction, and the traffic lane violation. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 unsecured bond.

Virginia law requires you to move over a lane on four-lane highways, if it is safe to do so, for stationary emergency vehicles.

Elsewhere in the county, a red commercial grade Toro lawnmower was stolen from the backyard of the home on Snowbird Lane 7:14 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.

A shed at a home in the 500 Block of Telegraph Road was reported vandalized 8:41 a.m. that same day.