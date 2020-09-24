Crisis negotiators convince suspect to release occupants inside home

Police said multiple shots were fired inside a home during an argument that led to a barricade situation.

Prince William police were called at 12:21 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22 to a home 14500 block of Leary Street in Nokesville, near Independent Hill. The victim, a 35-year-old woman, reported to police that she and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in an argument that escalated.

During the encounter, the suspect brandished a knife and then a gun toward the victim, police said. At some point, the suspect kicked the victim before firing a round into a wall, police said.

Eventually, the parties separated, and the victim fled to a neighboring home and called police. While cops were headed to the scene, the suspect fired off another shot inside the home, police said. The gunshots didn’t injure anyone, police added.

While investigating, officers learned there were additional residents inside the home when the shots went off. Members of the police Crisis Negotiation Team were called, and they were able to negotiate with the suspect to have all of the occupants safely released from the house.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Brian Erwin Rowell is charged with attempted malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was held without bond and his court date is pending.