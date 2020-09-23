Votes needed for the Workhouse Arts Center to win grant

The Workhouse Arts Center is in the running to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm which will provide additional funding for its arts programming.

The grant will be given to the nonprofit that receives the most votes.

Voting starts Sept. 23 at midnight and ends Oct. 2 at 11:59 p.m.

Any U.S. resident who is 18 and older with a valid email address can vote up to ten times a day for the Workhouse Arts Center here.

As the only multi-disciplinary arts center in Fairfax and Prince William Counties, the Workhouse offers art experiences unavailable anywhere else in the community.

“We are deeply honored to be selected to compete for this grant. Being nominated from 2,000 applicants truly means that grant organizers and the community we serve share our belief that the arts are critical, especially in the time of crisis. This truly solidifies our belief that the arts unite, educate, bring peace and enjoyment, feed our souls, and make life better. This funding will allow the Workhouse to offer creative opportunities to engage in art-making and education,” said Elena Romanova, Chief Development Officer.

On Nov. 4, whether or not the Workhouse has won a $25,000 grant will be announced online.

The Workhouse Arts Center is now offering in-person and virtual art classes across all art disciplines where visitors can learn a new skill, interact with working artists, explore unique exhibits, and visit the Lucy Burns Museum celebrating the Workhouse’s history as a former D.C. Correctional Facility.

Anyone interested can visit the Workhouse website here to learn of all offerings and events.