Traffic stop leads to arrest of Ohio fugitive

A driver who tried to provide false identification during a traffic stop in Stafford County yesterday ended up with numerous charges and jail without bond, according to the Stafford sheriff’s office.

On September 22 at 10:07 p.m., Deputy B.E. Vaughn saw a Dodge pickup turn from Staffordboro Boulevard onto Foxwood Drive and strike the stop sign. They deputed stopped the diver made contact with the driver and asked for identification. The driver explained he did not have his license but provided a name and date of birth.

The deputy ran a DMV check on the information provided by the driver and discovered the description of 6 feet 3 inches tall did not match the driver’s 5 feet 11-inch stature, says sheriff’s office spokesman Shawn Kimmitz. The DMV photo was also distinctly different from the driver’s appearance, he adds.

A search of the vehicle revealed a pipe with suspected cocaine residue, as well as Suboxone pills, said Kimmitz. The driver was then placed in handcuffs and finally admitted he had lied about his identity due to outstanding warrants in another state.

Donald McPherron, 44, of Stafford is charged with a traffic lane violation, possession of a controlled substance, identity theft, false identification to law enforcement, obstruction of justice, driving suspended, and unlawful name change. McPherron also has a warrant in Ohio for failing to appear and obstruction of justice, said Kimmitz.

Authorities in Ohio were notified. The suspect is now being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.