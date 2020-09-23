Sentara free drive-thru flu shot event in Woodbridge

Flu season is fast approaching. Sentara hospitals usually see an increase in flu cases around mid-September and early October.

This year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors say it’s critical to get your flu shot.

As part of Sentara’s commitment to keeping our communities safe, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center will host a free drive-thru flu shot event while supplies last. This first-come, first-served event is at Christ Chapel, 13909 Smoketown Road in Woodbridge.

This free event is available for adults, 18 years of age, and older. Patients will receive a flu shot without ever leaving the comfort of their vehicle. The public must wear a mask and all COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed at all times.

Health experts warn with nearly 200,000 COVID-19 related deaths in the United States already, another respiratory illness could increase the chances of residents catching both diseases at once. In addition, flu symptoms are very similar to those of COVID-19. Both viruses are more severe for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. Getting a flu shot to prevent the flu will allow healthcare professionals to better manage the COVID-19 pandemic, save thousands of lives, and preserve health care resources.

As part of Sentara’s commitment to keeping our communities safe, all Sentara employees, volunteers, and non-employed partners are required to receive a flu shot each year to help protect the communities we serve.

Drugstores and pharmacies are also offering flu shots, generally covered by insurance. Sentara patients can schedule an appointment online and

visit their primary care office for a flu shot. For more information, please visit sentara.com/flushots or to schedule an appointment with a Sentara Medical Group provider, visit sentara.com/getcarenow.