NOVA plans mostly virtual classes for spring

Most Northern Virginia Community College students will not be returning to campus for the spring semester.

In a statement released by the school’s president, Anne M. Kress, it was announced that the college’s spring semester would be conducted mostly remotely due to the fact that the pandemic has “not appreciably changed.” This decision will also apply to most of the college’s instructors, who will remain in a temporary telework status until being able to return to campus.

This is a continuation of the college’s current policy, as most students are currently taking classes via Zoom or other distance-learning tools, and most instructors currently participating in telework for the fall semester due to the health risks.

“Yet, this is an academic year unlike any other, and the challenges posed by the pandemic that led us to start this year remotely have not appreciably changed. As much as we would love to return fully to campus life, your health and safety comes first,” states Kress.

The college’s spring semester, while mostly virtual, is set to start on time on January 11, with certain students being allowed on campus to take classes that require hands-on learning.

These classes include:

Automotive Technology

Dental Studies,

Engineering Technology

HVAC

Nursing

Workforce Development

There will also be a limited number of students participating in hybrid format classes, limited amounts of students being allowed to use the campus libraries and computer labs, and free wi-fi in campus parking lots for student use.

The college has also created virtual student resources, including call center support, advising, financial aid counseling, tutoring, student support programming, and the virtual student union.

Students attending classes in person or utilizing campus resources will be required to wear face masks while on campus and use the daily symptom tracking app GoCanvas. There will also be increased cleaning and disinfection of high-traffic areas on the campus.

“Please remember that the continued health and wellness of our NOVA community is a shared responsibility: we have an obligation to each other to help reduce the spread and stop any resurgence of COVID-19,” states Kress.

While the college has already deemed the spring semester remote, it is not impossible for it to change that decision if conditions approve. According to Kress, the school is prepared to bring students back to campus during the spring semester if possible.

“NOVA will be prepared to move more individuals back to or away from our campuses as Virginia public health restrictions and the local situation change,” said Kress in a statement.