Manassas recycling coordinator tapped to lead statewide association

Manassas City Refuse and Recycling Coordinator Monica Boehringer is the new president of the Virginia Recycling Association. Boehringer has served on the association’s board since 2018 and most recently was the board’s vice president.

The appointment comes as the association brought on four new board members and a new board chair earlier in September.

“We’re excited to expand our board with four new members who will bring diverse expertise and insight to our work,” said VRA Vice President Teresa Sweeney. “We have worked diligently to ensure VRA’s board and leadership represents a variety of experts from business, government, and education, and the newest board members have the energy, insight, and expertise to take our organization to the next level.”

The new board members began their three-year terms on Sept. 1 and can serve a maximum of two terms. The four new board members are:

Christine McCoy – Christine is currently a Management Analyst II for Fairfax County where she is responsible for program development and outreach and education. Christine previously served as a board member for the National Recycling Coalition and the Virginia Recycling Association.

– Christine is currently a Management Analyst II for Fairfax County where she is responsible for program development and outreach and education. Christine previously served as a board member for the National Recycling Coalition and the Virginia Recycling Association. Robert Waschler – Robert is currently the General Manager of GFL Environmental (Waste Industries) where he serves GFL’s Wytheville and Christiansburg locations. Robert is also a member of the National Waste and Recycling Association, Virginia Waste Industries Association, and a member of the Southwest Virginia Solid Waste Management Association.

– Robert is currently the General Manager of GFL Environmental (Waste Industries) where he serves GFL’s Wytheville and Christiansburg locations. Robert is also a member of the National Waste and Recycling Association, Virginia Waste Industries Association, and a member of the Southwest Virginia Solid Waste Management Association. Kevin Drumm – Kevin is an Inside Buyer at the Sims Recycling center located in Tabb, VA. For the past six years he has established many business relationships with members of the community and has over 20 years of experience in Business Management related to the Construction and Manufacturing industry.

– Kevin is an Inside Buyer at the Sims Recycling center located in Tabb, VA. For the past six years he has established many business relationships with members of the community and has over 20 years of experience in Business Management related to the Construction and Manufacturing industry. Billy Basham – Billy is the Enon Drive General Manager for Recycling Disposal Solutions. He has over 12 years of experience in solid waste management with the Roanoke City and excels in information and data analysis, contract management, vendor relations, budgeting, and financial analysis, as well as process improvements. Billy is also a member of the Southwest Virginia Solid Waste Management Association.

Boehringer added, “On behalf of the board, I want to express our gratitude to Erica Carter, Fred Cornell, and Kristi Rines who have concluded their service as valued board members.”