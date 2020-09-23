Help for SMBs: Post to our Community Bulletin Board

During a visit to my barber this week, I learned that many small business owners and their employees are still hurting financially. Many in shops across our region are longing to see their customers’ faces.

Box-box stores and drive-through restaurants appear to be fine. Now — when they’re struggling the most — we must provide small business owners the tools necessary to help them and their employees win back customers and rebuild their businesses.

That’s why, starting today, we’re going to help small businesses get Back on Top!

You can submit a link/post in the Community Bulletin Board section that appears at the TOP of our email newsletter (a section formerly called “A Word From Our Sponsors”) for only $49 per link/post.

When clicked, the reader is taken to a press release or short blurb, and photo you’ve submitted.

We will provide you a full content analytics report for your post at NO extra charge.

I regularly charge $299 per link/post.

SAVE $250, and put that money back into your business.

The Community Bulletin Board is the first thing readers see at the TOP of our weekday email newsletter

Our newsletter reaches more than 13,500 0pt-in registered users — absolutely no spam here.

You can post to the Community Bulletin Board using this link.

Click this link to see a copy of yesterday’s email newsletter.

Our email newsletter is the biggest thing we do every weekday!

The link/post will show in the section for at least three to five days (display time will vary depending upon the number of submissions). I want it to show for as long as possible.

If you have questions, please email me at [email protected].

Thank you for the continued support of small businesses in our community.