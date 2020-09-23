Fredericksburg Nationals to reveal new addition to stadium

On Saturday, Oct. 3, the Fredericksburg Nationals will be unveiling a new addition to their stadium, the “History of Baseball in Fredericksburg” Wall.

Located behind the batter’s eye on the centerfield concourse, the wall will be 80 feet long and 12 feet high showcasing some of Fredericksburg’s history ranging from the Civil War to the present, including some lesser-known baseball factoids.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. to the first 1,000 fans in order to properly social distance.

A ceremony to unveil the wall and hear about the project will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. prior to the movie showing at 7 p.m.

“The Fredericksburg Nationals are thrilled to introduce this unique element into the ballpark for baseball and history fans to enjoy,” Team Treasurer Seth Silber stated. “This project brings together the rich history of Fredericksburg and the rich history of our national pastime into one incredible display that will stand the test of time. It was only possible through the support, talents, and creativity of three incredible community partners, Germanna Community College, the Fredericksburg Area Museum, and Dovetail Cultural Resource Group – all of whom had the vision to help bring this dream to reality.”

Dovetail President Kerri Barile said the exhibit tracks the legacy of baseball in the area as:

Union and Confederate soldiers watching each other play baseball games across the Rappahannock River.

Abner Doubleday, who is rumored to have invented the game, was an officer in the Union camp and was said to have organized games there in Falmouth.

The beginnings of baseball teams and leagues in Fredericksburg in 1866, as troops who learned the game during the war brought it home to friends and families when hostilities ceased.

The world’s eyes turned to Fredericksburg in February of 1936 when Hall of Fame Washington Senators pitcher Walter Johnson recreated George Washington’s legendary silver dollar throw across the Rappahannock.

In a brilliant publicity stunt, Johnson was brought to town and more than 4,000 people turned out to watch, with 90 radio stations across the country broadcasting the event live.

“Baseball has mirrored social change in America and, at times, even played an important role, as it did when Jackie Robinson broke the game’s color line 73 years ago,” said Germanna President Janet Gullickson. “We’re proud to be part of this five-year project chronicling the history of baseball in our area, along with the FredNats, Dovetail and the Fredericksburg Area Museum. And we are very happy to be working with the City and the Silber family.”