‘Empty the Shelters’ event lowers pet adoption fees in early October

From Oct. 1 to 4, BISSELL Pet Foundation is teaming up with 160 shelters in 33 states to reduce adoption fees for an Empty the Shelters event.

The Fredericksburg SPCA will participate in this event.

During the event, the foundation sponsors adoption fees, so those adopting an animal pay $25 or less.

The organization is encouraging everyone to choose adoption or make a contribution to the empty shelter fund on its website.

People can find the closest participating shelter location to them by using the map and filter function on the site.

With the unforeseen coronavirus pandemic, along with the recent Hurricane Laura, the foundation has offered more assistance to shelter partners.

This will be the sixth empty the shelters event of 2020. With the overwhelming demand, the foundation is in need of support to continue its work through the rest of the year.

“BPF is happy to host Empty the Shelters events as our budget allows because we know it works for our shelter partners and the pets in their care,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “By sponsoring adoption fees during ETS, we make it a win-win for everyone involved.”

All animals included in the promotion will be microchipped and spayed/neutered to prevent further pet homelessness. BPF will also honor foster-to-adopt cases that begin between Oct. 1 and 4 and are finalized up to one week after the event.

Anyone interested in this event should be aware that each participating organization has their own adoption process with individual requirements to adopt.

Since the program’s inception in 2016, empty the shelters have helped 40,550 shelter pets find homes.