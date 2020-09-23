Chance of showers Thursday night and Friday

Thursday will be cloudy with a calm breeze.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

A chance of showers, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 80.