Virus cases continue to decline in Prince William, Manassas

The number of coronavirus cases in Prince William County are at its lowest since late July.

The Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas, and Manassas Park, reports an infection rate of 7.6 percent, according to the county’s emergency services coordinator Brian Misner.

There are 61 reported cases of coronavirus in the district as of today. That’s down from the county’s peak at 290, recorded on May 26. A total of two new deaths have been reported in the past seven days bringing the district’s total to 201 since the start of the pandemic in March.

“[The number of] Hospitalizations continue to be consistent and low here in Northern Virginia,” said Misner.

Continuing the good news, areas like Dale City and Woodbridge, in the 22193 and 22191 zip codes that saw the highest jump in cases in the county, have declined.

Statewide, a total of 3,060 have died from coronavirus complications. A total of 142,000 cases have led to 10,000 hospitalizations in the state.

Meanwhile, coronavirus testing continues in the county, where there are few lines.

“Our testing sites are not overwhelmed, to say the least,” said Prince William County Executive Christopher Martino.

Many people have become “numb” to the reality of coronavirus testing, added Martino. Since the start of the pandemic, the county has provided 7,200 free coronavirus tests.

Those tests will continue to be provided at theses sites this week:

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad Facility

3800 Graham Park Rd.

Triangle, VA 22172

Start Time 1:30 PM

Be in Line By 3:30 PM

Metz Middle School

9950 Wellington Rd.

Manassas, VA 20110

Start Time 5:30 PM

Be in Line By 7 PM

Thursday, September 24, 2020

Cloverdale Park

15150 Cloverdale Rd.

Dale City, VA 22193

Start Time 8:30 AM

Be in Line By 10:30 AM

Woodbridge Senior Center

13850 Church Hill Dr.

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Start Time 1:30 PM

Be in Line by 3:30 PM

Star Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church

19068 Bethlehem Church Rd.

Triangle, VA 22172

Start Time 5:30 PM

Be in Line By 7 PM

Friday, September 25, 2020

Splashdown Water Park

7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.

Manassas, VA 20109

Start Time 1:30 PM

Be in Line By 3:30 PM

Woodbridge Senior Center

13850 Church Hill Dr.

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Start Time 5:30 PM

Be in Line By 7 PM

Saturday, September 26, 2020

Todos Supermarket – Dumfries

17987 Dumfries Shopping Plz.

Dumfries, VA 22026

Start Time 8:30 AM

Be in Line By 11:30 AM