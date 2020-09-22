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Shots fired barricade situation in Prince William County

By Uriah Kiser

Update

A suspect in custody following a barricade situation that occurred about noon today.

Prince William police say officers are investigating domestic incident with a report of shots fired.

Police are on the scene of a barricade situation at in a single family one in Prince William County.

Police were called about noon to the corner of Leary Street and Guyer Drive at Independent Hill, just off Aden Road near the Prince Willam County Public Schools headquarters.

Police are expected to issue a statement about the situation soon. We’ll post it here when we have it.

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