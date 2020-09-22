Update

A suspect in custody following a barricade situation that occurred about noon today.

*UPDATE: Ref Domestic Incident on Leary St., all occupants safely left the home & the suspect is in custody. All parties involved were known to one another. No injuries resulted from the shots fired. The incident was isolated and there was no public threat. https://t.co/PgJJZb0qPM — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) September 22, 2020

Prince William police say officers are investigating domestic incident with a report of shots fired.

*INCIDENT: Domestic Incident | Nokesville; Officers are currently on scene of a home on Leary St. to investigate a domestic incident with a report of shots fired. Situation is contained to the home. Expect a heavy police presence. More information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/WaYakk23x8 — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) September 22, 2020

Police are on the scene of a barricade situation at in a single family one in Prince William County.

Police were called about noon to the corner of Leary Street and Guyer Drive at Independent Hill, just off Aden Road near the Prince Willam County Public Schools headquarters.

Police are expected to issue a statement about the situation soon. We’ll post it here when we have it.