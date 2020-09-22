OmniRide service to be recognized by TSA

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will honor OmniRide with the BASE Gold Standard Award at a ceremony taking place at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 25 at the OmniRide Transit Center .

The award is the top recognition TSA can give to a transit agency for demonstrating outstanding performance in enhancing their security programs. OmniRide is the first and only bus-only transit system in the National Capital Region to earn this recognition.

Scott T. Johnson, TSA Federal Security Director, will present the award to OmniRide. Those expected to be in attendance also include all Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC) members including Board Chair Margaret Angela Franklin, OmniRide Executive Director Bob Schneider, and additionalguests from the TSA.

The OmniRide Transit Center is located at 14700 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge.

The award comes after the transportation agency underwent a rebranding over the past year, which brought newly designed busses, and new bus stop signs posted throughout the region. The name OmniRide replaced the old PRTC “moniker” and services like OmniLink, which provided local bus service in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park, was rebranded OmniRide Local.

Additionally, the transportation agency made “revolutionary” changes last year, making it easier for riders to make connections in Downtown Manassas.

This year during the coronavirus pandemic, ridership levels dropped significantly but has since rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels.